ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $16.65 Million Stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. $SKM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM - Free Report) by 136.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 328,300 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned approximately 0.15% of SK Telecom worth $16,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SK Telecom by 202.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 606,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 405,863 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,462,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $50,561,000 after purchasing an additional 374,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 80,378.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 327,945 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom during the 1st quarter worth about $9,065,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 426,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 291,418 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SKM shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of SK Telecom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. HSBC upgraded SK Telecom from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised SK Telecom from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SK Telecom from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SK Telecom has an average rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Research Report on SK Telecom

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.63.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. SK Telecom had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 2.78%. Analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. NYSE: SKM is South Korea's largest wireless carrier, offering a comprehensive range of mobile telecommunications services. The company operates 5G, 4G LTE and IoT networks, providing voice, data and messaging solutions to consumers and businesses. Beyond traditional wireless services, SK Telecom delivers fixed-line broadband, digital content platforms, cloud computing and cybersecurity offerings designed to support enterprise digital transformation and the growing demand for high-speed connectivity.

Established in 1984 as Korea Mobile Telecommunications Services, SK Telecom pioneered cellular service commercialization in South Korea and has continually expanded into new technology areas.

Further Reading

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