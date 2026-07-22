ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $51 Million Stock Position in BlackRock $BLK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 489.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,026 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in BlackRock were worth $50,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,190.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,490,422 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $5,876,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,742,680,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in BlackRock by 12,176.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,595,153 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,707,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,159 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in BlackRock by 106,934.0% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,284,408 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $128,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BlackRock by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,451,122 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,553,194,000 after purchasing an additional 968,245 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,238.00 to $1,105.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,270.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,389.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,383.00 to $1,488.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,145.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,304.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $1,037.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,032.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,042.37. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $917.39 and a twelve month high of $1,219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $13.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 55.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $5.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. BlackRock's payout ratio is currently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. The trade was a 3.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Further Reading

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