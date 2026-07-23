ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $5.48 Million Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Free Report) by 50.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,686 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 30,180 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,032,554 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,525,687,000 after purchasing an additional 276,485 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,893,826 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,993,968,000 after buying an additional 927,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,786,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,808,117,000 after buying an additional 155,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $703,824,000 after buying an additional 78,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,737,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $638,102,000 after acquiring an additional 84,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ATO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $192.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $186.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

ATO opened at $178.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $173.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.60. Atmos Energy Corporation has a one year low of $154.23 and a one year high of $192.51.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.10. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 27.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio is 49.14%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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