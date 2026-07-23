ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $6.38 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,913 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Corning were worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. The trade was a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $194.69.

View Our Latest Report on Corning

Corning Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $154.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company's 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $271.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning’s core AI-optics exposure remains a supportive theme for the stock, and one recent market note said the “AI trade” in optical stocks is still durable, which could help investor sentiment ahead of earnings.

Corning’s core AI-optics exposure remains a supportive theme for the stock, and one recent market note said the “AI trade” in optical stocks is still durable, which could help investor sentiment ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still expect year-over-year earnings and revenue growth next week, with the Zacks consensus pointing to $4.6 billion in sales and $0.76 per share in Q2, suggesting the business is still growing despite recent weakness.

Analysts still expect year-over-year earnings and revenue growth next week, with the Zacks consensus pointing to $4.6 billion in sales and $0.76 per share in Q2, suggesting the business is still growing despite recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: Several previews said Corning may not have the right setup for a major earnings beat, and one analyst expects only modest revenue upside, implying the upcoming report may be more of a confirmation event than a big catalyst.

Several previews said Corning may not have the right setup for a major earnings beat, and one analyst expects only modest revenue upside, implying the upcoming report may be more of a confirmation event than a big catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A valuation-focused article flagged Corning as potentially overvalued after its recent share-price swings, which may be causing investors to be more cautious before earnings rather than buying aggressively.

A valuation-focused article flagged Corning as potentially overvalued after its recent share-price swings, which may be causing investors to be more cautious before earnings rather than buying aggressively. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary highlights mixed analyst views and weaker near-term momentum, with the stock down over the past week and month as traders worry that expectations may already be stretched.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here