ABN Amro Investment Solutions Has $8.62 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,450 shares of the software company's stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Adobe were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TrustBank acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Adobe from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Adobe from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $271.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $194.51 per share, with a total value of $1,945,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,434,074.05. This represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $218.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.72 and a 200-day moving average of $252.88. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.43. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $376.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 19.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: CLSA initiated coverage on Adobe with a “moderate buy” rating and a $300 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Benzinga

CLSA initiated coverage on Adobe with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: One article highlighted Adobe’s growth profile and argued the stock may still offer value despite the selloff, suggesting some investors see the pullback as overdone. Zacks

One article highlighted Adobe’s and argued the stock may still offer value despite the selloff, suggesting some investors see the pullback as overdone. Neutral Sentiment: Adobe is continuing to add AI features, including multiple AI tools in its experimental camera app, which shows ongoing product innovation but is not yet a clear near-term revenue catalyst. MSN

Adobe is continuing to add AI features, including multiple AI tools in its experimental camera app, which shows ongoing product innovation but is not yet a clear near-term revenue catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s chief people officer sold a small number of shares for tax withholding, a routine insider transaction that does not by itself signal a major change in outlook. The Motley Fool

The company’s chief people officer sold a small number of shares for tax withholding, a routine insider transaction that does not by itself signal a major change in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe to underweight and cut its price target to $240 from $365, citing concerns about free-tier offerings pressuring subscriptions, leadership changes, and AI monetization risks. Yahoo Finance

Morgan Stanley downgraded Adobe to and cut its price target to from $365, citing concerns about free-tier offerings pressuring subscriptions, leadership changes, and AI monetization risks. Negative Sentiment: Another analyst note said Adobe’s roughly 40% decline from its 52-week high reflects AI monetization doubts , slower near-term ARR growth, and uncertainty around leadership strategy. Zacks

Another analyst note said Adobe’s roughly 40% decline from its 52-week high reflects , slower near-term ARR growth, and uncertainty around leadership strategy. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary this week also tied Adobe’s weakness to AI-related competitive pressure across software stocks, keeping sentiment cautious. Financial Post

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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