ABN Amro Investment Solutions Increases Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,567 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 0.9% of ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $66,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DJE Kapital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $313.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.20. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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