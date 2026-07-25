ABN Amro Investment Solutions Invests $1.29 Million in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amrize by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,770,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,722,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,333,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amrize by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,622,024 shares of the company's stock worth $561,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,133 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new stake in Amrize during the fourth quarter worth about $615,406,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amrize by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,674,921 shares of the company's stock worth $532,076,000 after acquiring an additional 156,903 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Amrize in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Amrize from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amrize from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price target on shares of Amrize and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amrize currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $62.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amrize

Insider Activity

In other Amrize news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch acquired 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.96 per share, with a total value of $149,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 515,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,729,400. This trade represents a 0.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer purchased 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief technology officer owned 19,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $984,688.88. This represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 54,920 shares of company stock worth $2,717,429. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amrize Price Performance

Amrize stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.11.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter. Amrize had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amrize Ltd will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Amrize Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Amrize's dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Amrize Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

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