ABN Amro Investment Solutions Lowers Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report) by 57.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,083 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 27,473 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 163.5% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 79,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,325,747 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $514,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144,538 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 17.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,752 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in Crown Castle by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 103,007 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $7,272,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.92.

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Crown Castle Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $74.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $113.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.55. Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Crown Castle's payout ratio is presently 175.62%.

Crown Castle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crown Castle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Crown Castle Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Outlook for Full Year 2026

Crown Castle beat Q2 expectations on key measures, including FFO and revenue, helped by lower interest expense. The company also updated full-year 2026 outlook, which suggests management sees improved operating momentum and progress from asset sales, debt repayment, and land investments. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Analyst price target updates

Analysts remain generally constructive despite trimming targets: Citigroup kept a buy rating, Citizens JMP kept market outperform, TD Cowen kept buy, and RBC kept outperform. Even with lower targets, the firms still see meaningful upside from current levels, signaling that expectations for CCI remain relatively favorable. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Analyst price target updates

Multiple analysts lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Citigroup to $98 from $106, Citizens JMP to $120 from $125, JPMorgan to $85 from $95, TD Cowen to $92 from $94, and RBC to $90 from $92. The cuts reflect a more cautious valuation stance, but not a bearish shift in ratings overall. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Crown Castle Q2 earnings beat even as site rental revenue impacted by items

Other coverage highlighted that Q2 results beat estimates even as site-rental revenue was affected by certain items, suggesting the quarter was solid but still showed some business mix or timing pressure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the earnings beat, the stock remains well below its recent highs, and the repeated target cuts may indicate analysts are resetting expectations for slower growth or a lower valuation multiple going forward. Analyst price target updates

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company's assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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