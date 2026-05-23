ABN Amro Investment Solutions Lowers Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,661 shares of the company's stock after selling 85,292 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 85,725 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $7,074,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 344,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $41,959,509.55. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.70, for a total transaction of $8,761,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,736,744. This represents a 83.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 512,317 shares of company stock valued at $69,293,854 in the last ninety days. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.81 and a 12 month high of $147.25. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.83.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Airbnb

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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