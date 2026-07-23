ABN Amro Investment Solutions Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,863,000.

Get JCI alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 747.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on JCI. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JCI

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.7%

JCI opened at $142.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $102.09 and a 12 month high of $151.18.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 26,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,633. This represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Johnson Controls International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Johnson Controls International wasn't on the list.

While Johnson Controls International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here