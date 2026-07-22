ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 123,700 Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. $SQM

ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its holdings in Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM - Free Report) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 123,700 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions owned 0.09% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera worth $21,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company's stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $68.71 on Wednesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.67 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.80.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.38%. Analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA upgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $74.58.

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Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA NYSE: SQM is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals and minerals headquartered in Santiago, Chile. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of key inputs for the agricultural, industrial and high‐tech sectors. Its core business activities include the mining of lithium, potassium and iodine, as well as the manufacture of value‐added products derived from these raw materials.

SQM's product portfolio spans lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide used in electric vehicle batteries and energy storage systems; potassium chloride and potassium nitrate fertilizers designed for precision agriculture; and iodine and its derivatives for pharmaceutical, food and electronics applications.

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