ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases 358,031 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

ABN Amro Investment Solutions grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 184.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,739 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 358,031 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $39,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Uber Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

Uber Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor attention around Uber has increased, which can help keep the stock active and support sentiment if the market is positioning ahead of a catalyst. Article Title

Investor attention around Uber has increased, which can help keep the stock active and support sentiment if the market is positioning ahead of a catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Domino’s said third-party delivery partnerships, including Uber Eats, are driving more order growth and bringing in new customers, reinforcing the value of Uber’s delivery platform. Article Title

Domino’s said third-party delivery partnerships, including Uber Eats, are driving more order growth and bringing in new customers, reinforcing the value of Uber’s delivery platform. Positive Sentiment: Another Domino’s update emphasized strong order growth, digital reach and global expansion, which suggests continuing demand through delivery channels that can benefit Uber Eats volume. Article Title

Another Domino’s update emphasized strong order growth, digital reach and global expansion, which suggests continuing demand through delivery channels that can benefit Uber Eats volume. Positive Sentiment: A new Uber Eats-related deal involving GameStop suggests Uber’s delivery marketplace is still expanding into additional merchant categories, which could support future revenue growth. Article Title

A new Uber Eats-related deal involving GameStop suggests Uber’s delivery marketplace is still expanding into additional merchant categories, which could support future revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles were mostly commentary or market chatter, including “Should You Buy Uber Stock Before the Huge Investor Update?” and a Zacks screening piece, with no clearly new fundamental development. Article Title Article Title

Some articles were mostly commentary or market chatter, including “Should You Buy Uber Stock Before the Huge Investor Update?” and a Zacks screening piece, with no clearly new fundamental development. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains that driverless technology could erode Uber’s competitive advantage over time, which is a key headwind for the stock. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.65.

Get Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE UBER opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $145.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.55 and a 200 day moving average of $74.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Uber Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Uber Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Uber Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here