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Uber’s Waymo Detour Tests the Stock’s Robotaxi Bull Case

Jeffrey Neal Johnson
Written by Jeffrey Neal Johnson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 1, 2026
Uber and Waymo logos displayed side by side over a stylized dark highway background.

Key Points

  • Uber shares fell after Waymo ended its Phoenix robotaxi partnership, raising concerns about Uber’s access to the autonomous vehicle supply.
  • Uber’s broader autonomous strategy still includes partnerships with Waymo in other markets, along with Nuro, Lucid, and other developers.
  • Uber’s cash flow, Uber One membership base and buyback program give the company more flexibility as the robotaxi market evolves.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

When headlines hit the wire that Alphabet NASDAQ: GOOGL subsidiary Waymo was removing its autonomous vehicles from the Uber app in Phoenix, the market reacted with predictable, reactionary selling. Shares of Uber Technologies NYSE: UBER slid more than 4% on June 29 after the news was released, pushing the stock down nearly 12% year to date and leaving it near $72.

Uber Technologies Today

Uber Technologies, Inc. stock logo
UBERUBER 90-day performance
Uber Technologies
$73.28 +1.12 (+1.55%)
As of 02:16 PM Eastern
This is a fair market value price provided by Massive. Learn more.
52-Week Range
$67.19
$101.99
P/E Ratio
18.28
Price Target
$104.54
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The knee-jerk interpretation is that Uber is losing its grip on the autonomous vehicle revolution, sidelined by a vertically integrated giant that has decided to go it alone. Take a step back and look at the underlying mechanics of marketplace dynamics. The withdrawal of a dozen Waymo vehicles in a single metropolitan market is not a structural failure of Uber’s long-term business model.

Instead, it serves as a highly visible stress test for autonomous demand aggregation. By rapidly rotating the Uber supply chain and leaning on massive core cash flows, Uber is proving that localized fleet shifts cannot fracture a globally entrenched membership moat.

Pumping the Brakes: Waymo’s Phoenix Power Play

To understand the Waymo exit in Phoenix, you have to look at how autonomous fleet economics scale. Waymo has spent years meticulously mapping and testing in the Phoenix area. Waymo has achieved geographic density, brand penetration, and a critical mass of proprietary hardware in that specific region.

When an autonomous vehicle operator reaches that level of local maturity, it gains the leverage to bypass third-party aggregators and direct consumers to a proprietary application, capturing the full unit economics of the ride. Waymo reallocating those vehicles to a proprietary platform and securing a separate delivery agreement with DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH demonstrates that top-tier developers view third-party networks as supplementary distribution channels in established, highly saturated markets.

Scaling that density nationwide requires staggering capital expenditure. That is exactly why the broader Uber-Waymo alliance remains active in newer autonomous markets like Austin and Atlanta. Autonomous operators still require massive, pre-existing user bases to efficiently penetrate new geographies and sustain fleet utilization rates during early-stage scaling. An empty robotaxi burning miles without a passenger is a massive liability. Uber provides instant demand, solving the utilization equation for these nascent fleets.

Firing on All Cylinders: Uber’s Massive Operating Leverage

While the market obsesses over future robotaxi market share, current operating metrics provide a rigid valuation floor. Uber Technologies is no longer a cash-burning growth experiment dependent on venture subsidies. Uber has structurally matured, generating $1.9 billion in non-GAAP operating income in the first quarter of 2026, representing a massive 42% year-over-year expansion.

That immense operating leverage is directly funding a $3 billion share repurchase execution. When a management team aggressively buys back stock during localized operational turbulence, it signals deep confidence in the durability of the underlying cash flows.

Those cash flows are largely insulated by the rapid expansion of the subscription ecosystem. Cross-platform Uber One members recently surpassed 50 million, accounting for over 50% of total gross bookings. When you lock tens of millions of consumers into a recurring membership that incentivizes them to use a single application for mobility, food delivery, and freight, you neutralize the revenue impact of isolated supply-chain disruptions. The consumer does not care if the vehicle arriving is driven by a human, guided by Waymo, or powered by another autonomous developer. They simply want the ride fulfilled within the app they already pay a monthly fee to use.

Swapping Parts: Building a Bulletproof Supply Chain

The terminal valuation of a mobility network relies heavily on becoming an indispensable, neutral demand aggregator. If a single autonomous provider achieves a monopoly over the supply side, it can dictate pricing, leading to severe margin compression for the aggregator.

The strategic countermeasure to vendor lock-in is supplier fungibility. If one partner leaves, another must immediately plug into the network. Uber Technologies is already executing this exact playbook. Uber is actively preparing a replacement partner for the Phoenix market to backfill the Waymo vacancy. More importantly, Uber is rapidly advancing a high-volume integration utilizing the Nuro Driver artificial intelligence system on Lucid Group NASDAQ: LCID vehicles.

This multi-year program targets a 35,000-vehicle fleet exclusive to Uber, launching in the San Francisco Bay Area in late 2026 and expanding to Houston by mid-2027. Combined with recent strategic agreements with international developers like WeRide, these moves prove rapid backfilling capabilities. The supply chain is becoming modular, protecting Uber against vertical monopolies and ensuring continuous capacity in contested markets.

The Smart Money Is Riding Shotgun

Uber Technologies MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
97th Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
43.3% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
News Sentiment
0.63mentions of Uber Technologies in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
N/A
Proj. Earnings Growth
49.83%
See Full Analysis
Follow the derivative markets, and a much more optimistic narrative emerges. While retail sentiment soured on the Phoenix headlines, institutional capital appears to be taking the other side of the trade. July 2026 options chain data reveals unusually heavy call volume clustered at the $77 and $85 strike prices. This suggests sophisticated market participants are positioning for a near-term bullish reversal, heavily discounting the localized Waymo turbulence.

Insider alignment further refutes the bearish narrative. Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi maintains substantial equity exposure. While recent regulatory filings show multi-million dollar stock liquidations, these trades were executed concurrently with massive retention awards, including the receipt of 293,637 new stock options.

These scheduled sales align with standard Rule 10b5-1 trading plans rather than opportunistic insider fleeing. When leadership continues to hold and vest massive blocks of equity alongside aggressive corporate buybacks, it telegraphs a strong conviction in the broader multi-partner autonomous marketplace.

The Road Ahead: Dominating the Next Mobility Cycle

The transition from human-driven ride-hailing to an autonomous mobility network will inevitably face friction. Individual partnerships will form, evolve, and occasionally dissolve as hardware developers test pricing power. By actively diversifying its autonomous fleet and leveraging its 50-million-strong membership base, Uber is effectively turning competing robotaxi fleets into interchangeable commodities.

The true metric to watch over the coming quarters is not whether a single partner stays or leaves a specific city, but whether Uber can seamlessly route massive consumer demand to the provider with the most efficient capacity. Investors observing the current pullback might consider how a diversified, multi-partner supply chain ultimately secures long-term marketplace dominance.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Uber Technologies Right Now?

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Uber Technologies (UBER)
4.8545 of 5 stars		$73.361.7%N/A18.29Moderate Buy$104.54
Alphabet (GOOGL)
4.5126 of 5 stars		$358.740.4%0.25%27.37Moderate Buy$413.90
Lucid Group (LCID)
2.7159 of 5 stars		$6.791.4%N/AN/AReduce$9.67
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