ABN Amro Investment Solutions Purchases Shares of 4,234 Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WTW. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 690,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $226,803,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,225 shares of the company's stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 945.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 57,641 shares of the company's stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 52,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,151,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 158,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Lucy Clarke purchased 1,896 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $263.37 per share, with a total value of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,982,976.29. This represents a 9.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $374.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $319.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $351.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $295.11 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of $240.61 and a 12-month high of $352.79. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $269.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.33.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Willis Towers Watson Public's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW - Free Report).

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