ABN Amro Investment Solutions Reduces Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,283 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,846 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 163.2% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 70.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $376.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $350.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $324.36 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $253.54 and a one year high of $358.00. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.78.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Hilton Worldwide's revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's payout ratio is 9.16%.

Key Hilton Worldwide News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hilton Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised Hilton’s price target to $365 and kept an Overweight rating, pointing to continued upside potential. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised Hilton’s price target to $365 and kept an Overweight rating, pointing to continued upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Barclays lifted its price target to $367 and maintained an Overweight rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view. Benzinga

Barclays lifted its price target to $367 and maintained an Overweight rating, reinforcing the bullish analyst view. Positive Sentiment: Evercore ISI expects Hilton to outperform peers in the hotel sector, a favorable sign for investor sentiment. Article

Evercore ISI expects Hilton to outperform peers in the hotel sector, a favorable sign for investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to discuss Hilton in mixed consumer-cyclical roundups, including one note describing sentiment as neutral. Article

Analysts continue to discuss Hilton in mixed consumer-cyclical roundups, including one note describing sentiment as neutral. Neutral Sentiment: Hilton is approaching earnings with expectations for growth, and some analysts see a likely beat, but this is still a preview rather than confirmed results. Article

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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