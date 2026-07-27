ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 112,463 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

ABN Amro Investment Solutions decreased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,803 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,463 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Pinterest were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the company's stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,656,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,748,700 shares of the company's stock worth $32,071,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. UBS Group upped their price target on Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $39.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.84 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Pinterest's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 14,208 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $279,187.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 691,840 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,656. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,060,781.25. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,845 shares of company stock valued at $6,836,065. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

Further Reading

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