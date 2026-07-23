ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 12,387 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,986 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 12,387 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get APD alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. HORAN Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.8% in the first quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 5,053 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 43.9% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 40,611 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $11,797,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $345.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $326.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $297.14 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.11 and a 12-month high of $314.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.31 and a 200 day moving average of $285.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.14. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.000-13.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.76, for a total transaction of $824,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,037.12. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company's stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Air Products and Chemicals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Air Products and Chemicals wasn't on the list.

While Air Products and Chemicals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here