ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 13,081 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 13,081 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,142,535 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,793,843,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,926,896 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,451,584,000 after purchasing an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,600,844 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,286,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,874,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,756,230,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $971.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.13. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $692.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.96. The company's 50-day moving average is $917.67 and its 200 day moving average is $934.99.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $1,147.00 to $1,269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,027.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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