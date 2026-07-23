ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 24,787 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,193 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 24,787 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.0%

BX stock opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $120.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.05. The company has a market cap of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.73 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 20.67%.The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Blackstone from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: Blackstone, Wellington Management, and Vanguard launched two new investment solutions that simplify access to public and private markets, potentially broadening distribution and supporting future fee growth. Article Title

Blackstone, Wellington Management, and Vanguard launched two new investment solutions that simplify access to public and private markets, potentially broadening distribution and supporting future fee growth. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone also expanded its strategic push into India infrastructure and AI services, highlighting new growth avenues beyond its core asset-management business. Article Title

Blackstone also expanded its strategic push into India infrastructure and AI services, highlighting new growth avenues beyond its core asset-management business. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Blackstone’s earnings release, which is expected to provide fresh guidance on fundraising, realizations, and performance across private equity, credit, and real estate. Article Title

Investors are waiting for Blackstone’s earnings release, which is expected to provide fresh guidance on fundraising, realizations, and performance across private equity, credit, and real estate. Neutral Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone to hold , suggesting a more balanced near-term view rather than a strongly bullish catalyst. Article Title

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Blackstone to , suggesting a more balanced near-term view rather than a strongly bullish catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Some coverage suggests Blackstone’s private-market products are launching after an exodus from similar private credit funds earlier this year, which may keep investor sentiment cautious around new offerings. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone acquired 9,486,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $189,735,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 9,111,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $182,236,000. This trade represents a -2,529.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.04 per share, with a total value of $43,679.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,286.72. The trade was a 0.86% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,252,345 shares of company stock worth $209,789,893 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report).

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