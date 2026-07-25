ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 25,000 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Oshkosh alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 16.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $3,663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,051,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,166,000 after purchasing an additional 46,306 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company's stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $154.97 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 52-week low of $116.77 and a 52-week high of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $138.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oshkosh, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oshkosh wasn't on the list.

While Oshkosh currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here