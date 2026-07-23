ABN Amro Investment Solutions Sells 41,096 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lessened its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,514 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 41,096 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178,927 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $14,336,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 337,553 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,204,354 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $256,652,000 after acquiring an additional 34,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 365,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $83.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.07 and a twelve month high of $100.96.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

More Ingersoll Rand News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ingersoll Rand this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for Ingersoll Rand (IR) , including higher estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and full-year FY2027 EPS. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling stronger future operating performance and valuation upside.

Zacks Research raised its earnings forecasts for , including higher estimates for Q2 2027, Q4 2027, and full-year FY2027 EPS. Higher profit expectations can support the stock by signaling stronger future operating performance and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Another Zacks note highlighted Ingersoll Rand’s strong earnings surprise history and suggested the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next report, which may bolster investor confidence ahead of results. Will Ingersoll (IR) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Another Zacks note highlighted Ingersoll Rand’s strong earnings surprise history and suggested the company has the ingredients to beat estimates again in its next report, which may bolster investor confidence ahead of results. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch notes that Ingersoll Rand has been underperforming some competitors on a relative basis in recent sessions, even though the shares have been moving higher overall. Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

MarketWatch notes that has been underperforming some competitors on a relative basis in recent sessions, even though the shares have been moving higher overall. Neutral Sentiment: A similar MarketWatch report said the stock underperformed peers on Monday, suggesting recent gains have not yet translated into clear outperformance versus the broader industrial group. Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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