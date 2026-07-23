ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes $10.18 Million Position in Crh Plc $CRH

ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,815 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $10,177,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the construction company's stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in CRH by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in CRH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CRH by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in CRH by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded CRH from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $149.00 to $165.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.19.

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CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $100.08 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $105.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.61. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $131.55. The company has a market capitalization of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CRH's payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH's core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

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