ABN Amro Investment Solutions Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,627 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $475,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,881 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,874 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $274,948,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $259.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.54 and a 200-day moving average of $243.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.05 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $288.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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