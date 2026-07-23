ABN Amro Investment Solutions Trims Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

ABN Amro Investment Solutions cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,834 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 28,168 shares during the quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 529.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts: Sign Up

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Capital One beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $5.81 and revenue of about $15.8 billion, helped by stronger net interest income, higher revenues, and lower provisions for credit losses. Capital One's Q2 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, Lower Provisions

Capital One beat Q2 estimates with adjusted EPS of $5.81 and revenue of about $15.8 billion, helped by stronger net interest income, higher revenues, and lower provisions for credit losses. Positive Sentiment: Management said the Discover integration remains on schedule, synergies are being captured, and card growth could reaccelerate after platform migrations. COF Q2 Earnings Call Tracks Discover Integration Progress

Management said the Discover integration remains on schedule, synergies are being captured, and card growth could reaccelerate after platform migrations. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with call buying running well above normal volume ahead of the earnings reaction.

Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with call buying running well above normal volume ahead of the earnings reaction. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage framed the stock as a potential value play after solid consumer-credit results, but with investors still waiting for clearer signs on the outlook.

Some coverage framed the stock as a potential value play after solid consumer-credit results, but with investors still waiting for clearer signs on the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Shares are under pressure because the earnings beat was boosted by a sharp drop in provisions and a reserve release, while charge-offs remained elevated and integration-related expenses rose.

Shares are under pressure because the earnings beat was boosted by a sharp drop in provisions and a reserve release, while charge-offs remained elevated and integration-related expenses rose. Negative Sentiment: Deposits were weaker, and non-interest expense increased, which may temper enthusiasm about the durability of earnings momentum.

Deposits were weaker, and non-interest expense increased, which may temper enthusiasm about the durability of earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: A New York lawsuit involving Zelle’s parent, Early Warning Services, could add headline risk for Capital One because COF is one of the seven bank owners, though the case is not directly about Capital One’s core operations. Zelle must face New York attorney general lawsuit over 'rampant' fraud, judge rules

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $201.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.88. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $259.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Capital One Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Capital One Financial wasn't on the list.

While Capital One Financial currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here