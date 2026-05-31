Academy Capital Management Has $77.92 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Academy Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,620 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 10.4% of Academy Capital Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Academy Capital Management's holdings in Apple were worth $77,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 509,692 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $138,565,000 after purchasing an additional 98,421 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Madrid Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,826,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 654,138 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $177,834,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 25,803 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $7,015,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $312.06 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.07 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Apple from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $310.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

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