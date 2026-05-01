Accenture PLC $ACN Position Lowered by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,169 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 13,518 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 110 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 6,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.23, for a total transaction of $1,461,130.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,679,963.65. This represents a 28.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,545 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $178.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $173.65 and a 1-year high of $325.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Accenture's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $253.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $274.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Positive Sentiment: Accenture announced a strategic investment in Netomi to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI for customer experience — a move that supports Accenture’s growth strategy in high‑value AI services and could bolster revenue and competitive positioning over time. Accenture Invests in Netomi

Accenture announced a strategic investment in Netomi to accelerate enterprise adoption of agentic AI for customer experience — a move that supports Accenture’s growth strategy in high‑value AI services and could bolster revenue and competitive positioning over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage highlights Accenture as a top‑ranked growth stock (Zacks), which can support investor interest and provide a counterweight to negative sentiment if analysts maintain favorable ratings. Accenture is a Top‑Ranked Growth Stock

Analyst coverage highlights Accenture as a top‑ranked growth stock (Zacks), which can support investor interest and provide a counterweight to negative sentiment if analysts maintain favorable ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews and commentary ahead of earnings keep expectations in focus but don’t provide new earnings data; these pieces maintain attention on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Earnings Preview

Market previews and commentary ahead of earnings keep expectations in focus but don’t provide new earnings data; these pieces maintain attention on upcoming results rather than changing fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑term market moves have seen ACN bounce relative to broader weakness on some days, signaling that intraday/market flows—not new company fundamentals—are also affecting price action. Accenture Rises As Market Takes a Dip

Short‑term market moves have seen ACN bounce relative to broader weakness on some days, signaling that intraday/market flows—not new company fundamentals—are also affecting price action. Negative Sentiment: CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares (~27.6% reduction in his reported holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while Rule 10b5‑1 execution lessens alarm, large insider reductions can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted negatively by some investors. SEC Filing: CEO Sale

CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares (~27.6% reduction in his reported holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; while Rule 10b5‑1 execution lessens alarm, large insider reductions can weigh on sentiment and be interpreted negatively by some investors. Negative Sentiment: A Yahoo/market note highlights a roughly 38% one‑year share price fall, reinforcing the narrative that Accenture’s stock faces valuation pressure and heightened investor caution which can depress buying interest until catalysts emerge. Is It Time To Reconsider Accenture?

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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