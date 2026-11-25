Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,348 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 99,172 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of Accenture worth $62,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Accenture by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,531,231 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,295,078,000 after buying an additional 143,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Accenture by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,089,380 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,116,610,000 after acquiring an additional 853,558 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054,682 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,110,247,000 after acquiring an additional 912,506 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,873,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,954 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $472,913,000 after acquiring an additional 466,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $242.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $223.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,455,000. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula A. Price bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,848.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,471.41. This represents a 9.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 18,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,563 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

Accenture Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $232.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $118.15 and a 12-month high of $291.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.38. The company has a market capitalization of $137.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The information technology services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.03 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.390-14.810 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Accenture's previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 13th. Accenture's payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a global professional services company that helps businesses, governments and other organizations solve operational and technology challenges. Its work includes strategy and management consulting, digital transformation, systems integration and the design, implementation and management of technology solutions. The company serves clients across a broad range of industries and geographies. Its services span cloud computing, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, software and platforms, business process operations, and digital marketing and customer experience.

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