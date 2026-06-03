Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,916 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 73,740 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $105,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 110 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

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Accenture Trading Down 5.2%

Accenture stock opened at $186.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.05. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $155.82 and a 52 week high of $321.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.80 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.61%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Accenture's payout ratio is 53.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Accenture from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut Accenture from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Accenture from $243.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $270.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Accenture

More Accenture News

Here are the key news stories impacting Accenture this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,746.28. The trade was a 27.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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