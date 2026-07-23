Accenture PLC $ACN Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,916 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Accenture were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Accenture by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture stock opened at $140.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.86 and a 200-day moving average of $196.17. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $118.15 and a 52-week high of $291.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Accenture's dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,746.28. This trade represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Accenture from $273.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Accenture from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $186.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $192.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACN

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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