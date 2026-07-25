Accenture PLC $ACN Stake Raised by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 583,647 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 50,132 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Accenture worth $115,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Atsushi Egawa sold 4,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total transaction of $863,026.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,267,746.28. This represents a 27.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $147.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $118.15 and a 1 year high of $291.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 10.66%.The business's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.780-13.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Accenture's payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $177.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $253.00 to $175.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Dbs Bank downgraded Accenture from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Accenture from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Accenture from $280.00 to $226.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $192.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Accenture

Accenture Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

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