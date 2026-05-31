Act Two Investors LLC Has $6.69 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 25,383.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,354 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 71,074 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 1.1% of Act Two Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,567 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 5.2% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 202 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Seaport Research Partners upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 27,312 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,301.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 120,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,725,370.39. This trade represents a 18.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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