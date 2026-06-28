Acuity, Inc. $AYI Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI - Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Acuity were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 617 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acuity by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Acuity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Acuity by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer set a $465.00 price objective on Acuity in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Acuity in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity from $295.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Acuity from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acuity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $397.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acuity

Insider Activity at Acuity

In other Acuity news, Director Laura O'shaughnessy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $282.98 per share, for a total transaction of $282,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,111 shares in the company, valued at $880,350.78. This represents a 47.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maya Leibman acquired 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.83 per share, for a total transaction of $57,766.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,532. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Acuity

Here are the key news stories impacting Acuity this week:

Positive Sentiment: Acuity reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.31 versus estimates around $5.17 and revenue of $1.20 billion versus $1.18 billion expected, reinforcing investor confidence in execution. Acuity Reports Fiscal 2026 Third-Quarter Results

Acuity reported Q3 adjusted EPS of $5.31 versus estimates around $5.17 and revenue of $1.20 billion versus $1.18 billion expected, reinforcing investor confidence in execution. Positive Sentiment: Management raised the outlook, guiding FY2026 revenue to $4.8 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $19.75, both above consensus, which suggests the strong quarter may continue. Acuity: Q3 Earnings Brighten The Company's Outlook

Management raised the outlook, guiding FY2026 revenue to $4.8 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $19.75, both above consensus, which suggests the strong quarter may continue. Positive Sentiment: The Intelligent Spaces segment was a standout, with revenue up nearly 15%, gross margins above 60%, and operating margin expanding more than 800 basis points to 18.6%, highlighting improving profitability. Acuity: Q3 Earnings Brighten The Company's Outlook

The Intelligent Spaces segment was a standout, with revenue up nearly 15%, gross margins above 60%, and operating margin expanding more than 800 basis points to 18.6%, highlighting improving profitability. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted the beat, while a recent price-target increase from Robert W. Baird to $390 also reflects improved sentiment around the stock. Benzinga

Analysts highlighted the beat, while a recent price-target increase from Robert W. Baird to $390 also reflects improved sentiment around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Acuity also confirmed its quarterly dividend and announced completion of the Distech Controls acquisition, which adds to the company’s strategic positioning but is less directly tied to the stock move. Acuity Brands Completes Acquisition of Distech Controls

Acuity Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Acuity stock opened at $361.71 on Friday. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $257.04 and a one year high of $380.17. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $297.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.10.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The electronics maker reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.18 billion. Acuity had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Acuity, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Acuity's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.31%.

Acuity Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc NYSE: AYI is a leading provider of lighting fixtures, controls and building management solutions designed for commercial, institutional, industrial and residential markets. The company's core offerings include a broad range of LED luminaires, lighting controls, sensors and networked building systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant comfort and operational productivity. Acuity Brands' portfolio spans indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, emergency lighting, task lighting and architectural products, as well as advanced controls such as daylight harvesting, occupancy sensing and wireless sensor networks.

Beyond traditional lighting, Acuity Brands delivers integrated digital solutions through its Connected Building platform, which combines smart sensors, cloud-based analytics and mobile applications to enable real-time monitoring and remote management of lighting and environmental systems.

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