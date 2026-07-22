Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 8,814 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1,638.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,352 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, its best quarter in two years, which gives bulls confidence that demand improved heading into earnings.

Tesla reported record Q2 deliveries of 480,126 vehicles, its best quarter in two years, which gives bulls confidence that demand improved heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Options markets are pricing in a large earnings move, suggesting traders expect a volatile reaction and are actively betting on a meaningful catalyst from the report.

Options markets are pricing in a large earnings move, suggesting traders expect a volatile reaction and are actively betting on a meaningful catalyst from the report. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa ahead of earnings, reinforcing investor hopes that the company is making progress beyond its core auto business. Article Title

Tesla expanded its robotaxi service to Orlando and Tampa ahead of earnings, reinforcing investor hopes that the company is making progress beyond its core auto business. Positive Sentiment: Investors are looking for updates on FSD, robotaxi, and Optimus, and management teasing new software features and AI-driven tools is helping keep the growth story alive. Article Title

Investors are looking for updates on FSD, robotaxi, and Optimus, and management teasing new software features and AI-driven tools is helping keep the growth story alive. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street expects another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, but many analysts say the bar is high and that the stock may react more to guidance than to the headline numbers.

Wall Street expects another quarter of revenue and earnings growth, but many analysts say the bar is high and that the stock may react more to guidance than to the headline numbers. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market news is also supportive, with tech stocks and the Nasdaq rallying ahead of Big Tech earnings, which may be helping Tesla participate in the rebound. Article Title

Broader market news is also supportive, with tech stocks and the Nasdaq rallying ahead of Big Tech earnings, which may be helping Tesla participate in the rebound. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain focused on Tesla’s heavy spending on AI, robotaxis, and robotics, with reports warning that cash burn could rise and pressure near-term profitability.

Investors remain focused on Tesla’s heavy spending on AI, robotaxis, and robotics, with reports warning that cash burn could rise and pressure near-term profitability. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary says Tesla’s valuation is still stretched and that the company must deliver more than strong EV sales to justify its premium multiple.

Some commentary says Tesla’s valuation is still stretched and that the company must deliver more than strong EV sales to justify its premium multiple. Negative Sentiment: Competitor chatter and cautious analyst notes are tempering enthusiasm, including concerns about rising EV competition and whether current products can sustain Tesla’s growth narrative.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. BTIG Research cut shares of Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. President Capital upped their price objective on Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tesla from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $408.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $12,383,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $378.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.64, a PEG ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $297.82 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $406.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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