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MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/29 - 07/03

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 4, 2026
Bronze bull and bear statues face off in an urban financial district at sunset.

Key Points

  • Markets ended a shortened week higher despite a weaker-than-expected June jobs report, with tech rotation favoring chipmakers and software stocks stabilizing.
  • Second-quarter earnings season begins next week, with investors focused on forward guidance around AI demand and consumer spending trends.
  • MarketBeat analysts identified opportunities across AI infrastructure, space stocks, defensive sectors, and names including Palantir, Netflix, and NextEra Energy for the second half.
  • Interested in AirJoule Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Stocks ended the shortened trading week digesting a weaker-than-expected June jobs report, but the overall market tone stayed constructive, with major indexes still positioned to finish the week higher. The internal rotation within tech was notable: chipmakers led early, while software stocks began to see renewed buying interest as sentiment stabilized.

Investors may get a little relief from market volatility as the first of the second-quarter earnings reports trickle in next week. Earnings growth is the signal, and investors will be waiting for the forward guidance that comes from companies, particularly as it deals with artificial intelligence (AI) demand and the consumer.

It’s hard to believe that the first half of the year is over. However, it’s time to look for opportunities for the remainder of the year. The MarketBeat analysts will highlight those opportunities. Here are some of our most popular stories from this week.

Articles by Thomas Hughes

The volatility in technology stocks can lead to opportunistic entry points. That's the message that Thomas Hughes emphasized in delivering five high-quality tech stocks that look attractive after recent pullbacks and have broad analyst support.

Investors looking for opportunities in small-cap stocks may want to consider AirJoule Technologies NASDAQ: AIRJ. Hughes highlighted the atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company’s recent launch that positions the company for commercial-scale revenue acceleration in 2027.

Investors looking to reposition for the second half should pay attention to Hughes’ analysis on three charts, and the macroeconomic conditions that underpin them, which will help investors position for summer trading.

Articles by Sam Quirke

SanDisk Corp. NASDAQ: SNDK has been the poster child for tech sector volatility. This week, Sam Quirke explained why SanDisk bulls have been using that volatility to buy the dips, as it seems rooted in broader sector concerns rather than specific to SanDisk.

Investors who are playing the long game with Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA got some good news as the company rolled out a long-awaited Full Self-Driving (FSD) update for some of its vehicles. This is the first meaningful proof of the automation story that could drive a higher valuation.

Netflix Inc. NASDAQ: NFLX has been a surprising market laggard after its 10-for-1 stock split in late 2025. However, Quirke noted that for both technical and fundamental reasons, the sell-off looks overdone, which could make it one of the best turnaround stories in the back half of 2026.

Articles by Chris Markoch

Palantir Technologies NASDAQ: PLTR was one of the worst-performing stocks in the first half. However, Chris Markoch explained why the company’s business model should thrive as AI enterprise spending moves from tokens to outcomes.

Moderna NASDAQ: MRNA rocketed 20% after the company announced its cancer and rare disease strategy as part of its Science Day. Markoch explained why that strategy matters, but why the current price action is driven by short covering.

Waste management companies are investing billions of dollars into AI strategies to help expand margins. This week, Markoch highlighted three waste stocks that can benefit from AI spending to improve operational efficiency.

Articles by Ryan Hasson

Space stocks have been under pressure since the SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX IPO in mid-June. That’s included Rocket Lab NASDAQ: RKLB. However, this week Ryan Hasson highlighted a key announcement from NASA that may get traders focusing on fundamentals.

Nebius Group NASDAQ: NBIS is down nearly 20% over the last month amid the rotation in the AI infrastructure trade. Hasson helped investors balance the company’s strong revenue gains with a lofty valuation.

Money has been rotating within the tech trade, but it’s also looking for a home in other sectors. This week, Hasson pointed investors to three sectors with defensive characteristics that may attract investor capital in the coming months.

Articles by Leo Miller

Broadcom Inc. NASDAQ: AVGO sold off after it delivered a strong earnings report that wasn’t enough to meet lofty expectations. But as Leo Miller wrote this week, analyst sentiment remains bullish with price targets that suggest new all-time highs.

Miller also looked at Meta Platforms NASDAQ: META, which announced a $900 million investment in the Indian financial technology startup Cred and explained why the company is dipping into a familiar playbook to boost revenue from its WhatsApp platform.

Just in time for the second quarter earnings season, several big banks have announced a clean bill of health after conducting their annual stress tests. Miller highlighted three banks that are likely to announce double-digit dividend increases.

Articles by Nathan Reiff

Quantum computing stocks illustrate a common dilemma that investors face. That is, the technology's potential is real, but the current valuations and prices of these stocks have put the sector in bubble territory. To help investors with a quantum game plan, Reiff provided a clear view of the threats to the sector’s growth.

Stablecoins are becoming a significant part of the financial ecosystem. This week, Reiff gave investors two stocks that benefit as stablecoin demand continues to grow.

Power has become a major part of the AI infrastructure trade. Reiff explained why a recent acquisition by NextEra Energy NYSE: NEE positions the company as a go-to provider of infrastructure and energy for data center power demand.

Articles by Dan Schmidt

Consumers visit Costco Wholesale Corp. NASDAQ: COST for many reasons. But this week, Dan Schmidt reminded investors that the allure of low fuel prices has been a magnet for the company to increase memberships. But fuel prices are coming down, Schmidt explained why execution risks could weigh on the stock.

The World Cup illustrates why soccer is a massive global business. One publicly traded name is Manchester United plc NASDAQ: MANU, which is up 40% in the last three months. However, Schmidt highlighted the company’s upcoming earnings report as a test of the rally’s strength.

Articles by Jeffrey Neal Johnson

Jeffrey Neal Johnson pointed out that investors in space stocks must balance high-growth addressable markets with actual, sustainable profitability. That’s why investors may want to give MDA Space NYSE: MDA a closer look after a recent $620 million acquisition.

Physical AI is the next wave in the AI frontier. Johnson explained the special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) deal that will bring Agility Robotics to market and what investors should know before investing in humanoid AI.

Johnson also wrote about a potential investment by a UAE state-linked entity in Nano Nuclear Energy NYSE: NEE. If it comes to fruition, it will remove concerns about dilution that have kept investors out of the trade.

Articles by Peter Frank

Analysts have been cautious about The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY as the company navigates higher cocoa prices and changing consumer tastes. However, Peter Frank pointed out that the company leaned into its pricing power and with cocoa prices coming down, HSY could have a sweet margin recovery story that’s not priced in.

Restaurant Brands International NYSE: QSR has a portfolio of fast-food brands that doesn’t excite many investors. However, Frank highlighted the company’s tasty first-quarter results and noted that if its upcoming earnings deliver an encore performance, it may be time to bite into QSR.

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a boring utility company that many investors overlook. However, Frank highlighted a $60 billion capital investment program expected to drive long-term growth, potentially powering XCEL to new heights.

Should You Invest $1,000 in AirJoule Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider AirJoule Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AirJoule Technologies wasn't on the list.

While AirJoule Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever Cover
7 Stocks to Buy And Hold Forever

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven stocks and why their long-term outlooks are very promising.

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
AirJoule Technologies (AIRJ)
3.2961 of 5 stars		$4.84flatN/AN/AModerate Buy$8.25
Sandisk (SNDK)
3.0693 of 5 stars		$1,745.00flatN/A60.65Moderate Buy$1,684.24
Tesla (TSLA)
3.3149 of 5 stars		$393.45flatN/A360.96Hold$403.92
Netflix (NFLX)
4.7382 of 5 stars		$77.65flatN/A25.08Moderate Buy$114.26
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
4.6041 of 5 stars		$129.30flatN/A145.28Moderate Buy$190.85
Moderna (MRNA)
1.1719 of 5 stars		$79.76flatN/AN/AReduce$37.13
SpaceX (SPCX)N/A$162.00flatN/AN/AModerate Buy$205.13
Rocket Lab (RKLB)
2.4632 of 5 stars		$100.46flatN/AN/AModerate Buy$108.24
Nebius Group (NBIS)
2.0966 of 5 stars		$215.62flatN/A69.56Moderate Buy$203.25
Broadcom (AVGO)
4.998 of 5 stars		$360.45flat0.72%60.08Moderate Buy$493.24
Meta Platforms (META)
4.9959 of 5 stars		$582.880.0%0.36%21.19Moderate Buy$840.64
NextEra Energy (NEE)
4.7776 of 5 stars		$88.24-0.1%2.82%22.45Moderate Buy$99.86
Costco Wholesale (COST)
4.5085 of 5 stars		$951.67flat0.62%47.87Moderate Buy$1,061.45
MDA Space (MDA)
3.7219 of 5 stars		$40.71-0.1%N/A145.39Moderate Buy$50.67
Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)
3.2209 of 5 stars		$20.03flatN/AN/AModerate Buy$46.50
Hershey (HSY)
4.8158 of 5 stars		$182.200.0%3.19%33.93Hold$217.50
Restaurant Brands International (QSR)
3.9753 of 5 stars		$74.750.0%3.48%26.32Moderate Buy$83.54
Xcel Energy (XEL)
4.3169 of 5 stars		$81.96flat2.89%23.62Buy$91.29
Manchester United (MANU)
0.193 of 5 stars		$23.120.0%N/AN/ASellN/A
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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