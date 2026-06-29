5 Places Investors Can Hide If the AI Trade Keeps Cracking

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Before you consider iShares Biotechnology ETF, you'll want to hear this.
MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iShares Biotechnology ETF wasn't on the list.
While iShares Biotechnology ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.
View The Five Stocks Here
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