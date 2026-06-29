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5 Places Investors Can Hide If the AI Trade Keeps Cracking

Ryan Hasson
Written by Ryan Hasson | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 29, 2026

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Should You Invest $1,000 in iShares Biotechnology ETF Right Now?

Before you consider iShares Biotechnology ETF, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and iShares Biotechnology ETF wasn't on the list.

While iShares Biotechnology ETF currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

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Ryan Hasson
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Ryan Hasson

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)N/A$187.720.2%0.22%N/AModerate Buy$187.38
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI)N/A$183.271.1%1.12%24.30Moderate Buy$181.20
Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU)N/A$46.15-0.1%2.58%20.74Moderate Buy$46.20
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP)N/A$84.860.2%2.58%20.82Moderate Buy$84.71
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)N/A$32.230.4%3.23%14.57Moderate Buy$32.09
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

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