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Palantir’s Rough 2026 Start Raises a Bigger Question About Its AI Moat

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
June 30, 2026

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
4.381 of 5 stars		$115.770.1%N/A130.59Moderate Buy$190.46
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