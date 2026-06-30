Manchester United’s Stock Rally Faces a Test Beyond Old Trafford

Manchester United Today MANU Manchester United $22.96 -0.16 (-0.67%) 52-Week Range $14.59 ▼ $24.22 Add to Watchlist

World Cup fever is spreading throughout North America as the knockout round begins, and the best players from around the globe are putting their club organizations on hold to compete for their countries. But soccer—or football, for readers outside the United States—in Europe is big business, and the English Premier League (EPL) doesn’t stop just because the matches are on hold for six weeks.

One of the EPL’s most storied franchises is also publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange, and it recently made headlines by inking a new stadium deal. Manchester United plc NYSE: MANU is up more than 40% over the last three months, driven by prospects of replacing its historic Old Trafford arena, a potential ownership turnover, and strong earnings in the most recent quarter. But as the traditionally weakest quarter approaches, is it time to sell this rally, or are there more gains ahead?

Get Manchester United alerts: Sign Up

The 3 Catalysts Driving MANU Shares to Multi-Year Highs

Manchester United has been home to some of the sport's greatest players: Bobby Charlton, George Best, Duncan Edwards, and, more recently, Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo. But that home will change: the franchise reached a land agreement earlier this month for a new 100,000-seat stadium, purchasing a 25-acre site near its current home, Old Trafford. Old Trafford has been Manchester United’s home stadium since 1910, but the new arena aims to be the largest in the U.K. and part of a larger entertainment center that the team claims could create more than 90,000 jobs.

Two other factors have contributed to the stock’s outperformance this year:

The Glazer family, which owns a 70% stake in the team, has considered selling at least a portion of their share. Malcolm Glazer, who also owned the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, passed away in 2014 and left his stake to his six children. But their tenure with Man Utd has been tumultuous, and many supporters (and apparently investors) would cheer a new ownership group.

A strong fiscal Q3 2026 earnings report on May 27 saw the company beat both revenue and earnings-per-share estimates, including a surprise profit of 4 cents per share despite analysts’ expectations for a loss. Operating profit totaled £37.7 million, or about $49.9 million, for the nine months ended March 31, a sharp swing from a £3.2 million ($4.2 million) operating loss in the same period a year earlier. The club also increased its full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to £665 million ($877 million).

Each catalyst has played a part in driving the stock higher, especially the Glazer sale rumors, which caused an 11% pop in a single day. But each of these catalysts is fleeting. The stadium agreement is merely a land deal, and no funding has yet been secured to finance any construction. The new stadium payoff could still be a decade out, and the ownership sale story looks like the typical “buy the rumor, sell the news” event.

Additionally, the earnings success could be on the verge of turning. The fourth quarter has typically been the weakest for Manchester United, as the EPL enters its offseason and no ticket revenue is generated. The EPL has a short offseason compared to American sports, and the season resumes on August 21, a week later than usual due to the World Cup. Manchester United’s Q4 2025 results will likely be released in mid-September or early October, and these offseason headwinds could dampen an already weakened quarter.

Event Driven Rally Getting Stretched, and Technicals Tell the Tale

Technical signals often spot the end of a rally before the fundamentals turn down, and there’s evidence of that situation happening on the MANU chart. The 45% year-to-date (YTD) gain has driven the stock within arm’s length of its 2023 all-time high of $26.84, and a golden cross in early February hinted that a breakout was on the horizon. But technicals giveth and technical taketh, and now the rally is looking overextended.

The share price remains above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, but it has soared well above these support levels over the last two months amid volatile trading. Excessive volatility is a concern for a stock with a beta of 0.61, and the team has still posted a net loss over the trailing 12 months and trades at 4.65 times sales. Now the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has formed a bearish crossover, which could be the prelude to the end of this rally.

MANU shares have enjoyed a long-awaited breakout in 2026, but it's becoming stretched and remains dependent on narratives over profits. The new stadium deal is still in its formative stages, and the ownership situation is status quo despite the rumors. Narratives can sustain rallies for long periods, but absent a confirmed transaction, the Q4 2026 earnings print is likely to test it rather than extend it.

Before you consider Manchester United, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Manchester United wasn't on the list.

While Manchester United currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here