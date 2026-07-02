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Tesla Stock Surges 15% as FSD Update Backs Its Autonomy Thesis

Sam Quirke
Written by Sam Quirke | Reviewed by Clare Titus
July 2, 2026
Tesla electric vehicle with red Tesla logo and branding, reflecting valuation pullback narrative

Key Points

  • Tesla shares surged nearly 15% over four sessions, pushing above $420, after the company began rolling out its long-awaited FSD v14 Lite update.
  • The FSD v14 Lite update marks the first meaningful Full Self-Driving progress for roughly 4 million Hardware 3 vehicle owners in more than a year.
  • Deutsche Bank and TD Cowen both reiterated Buy ratings on Tesla this week, reflecting a broader constructive shift in analyst sentiment toward the stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

For a stock that has spent much of the past few weeks looking heavy and technically fragile, Tesla Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is having an impressive turnaround. Until recently, its shares had been struggling to shake off a run of unhelpful headlines, from the fresh NHTSA probe to broader macro uncertainty, and looked in real danger of forming a proper downtrend.

Tesla Today

Tesla, Inc. stock logo
TSLATSLA 90-day performance
Tesla
$425.30 +4.70 (+1.12%)
As of 07/1/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$288.77
$498.83
P/E Ratio
390.18
Price Target
$403.07
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However, the past few days have completely changed the tone, with the stock surging nearly 15% over just four sessions and pushing above $420 for the first time in almost a month.

The catalyst behind the move is exactly the kind of thing long-term bulls have been waiting to see. Tesla has begun rolling out a long-awaited Full Self-Driving (FSD) update to some of its vehicles, marking a milestone in one of the most significant and most delayed parts of its long-term growth story.

It's a good time for investors to ask whether Tesla's frothy valuation (its price-to-earnings ratio is currently 390) is finally being backed by tangible progress in one of the core technologies driving the company's trajectory.

Why the FSD Update Matters So Much

To understand why this news is landing as heavily as it has, it helps to understand the backstory. Since 2019, Tesla has sold millions of vehicles with the promise that every car came with "all the hardware needed for full self-driving." Customers paid upwards of $15,000 for the FSD package based on that commitment. But since early 2025, the roughly 4 million Hardware 3 vehicles those buyers own have been effectively frozen on an older version of FSD, unable to receive the meaningful upgrades that Hardware 4 cars have been getting.

The new v14 Lite update finally begins to close that gap. It's the first real FSD progress those Hardware 3 owners have seen in more than a year, and while the system remains supervised and Level 2, meaning drivers still need their hands on the wheel, the strategic significance is much greater than the technical caveats might suggest.

For Tesla, this update is about a lot more than software. It's about restoring credibility to the promise the company made to its customers, and proving that the vertically integrated model it has spent years defending can deliver iterative improvements even on older hardware. That's a big deal for the broader autonomy narrative.

Tesla’s Autonomy Bet Is Gathering Momentum

For years, one of the more persistent criticisms of Tesla has been that its valuation implied a level of autonomy progress the actual product wasn't delivering. That criticism has merit at various points, and it's part of why the stock has spent much of 2026 trending lower even as the wider market rallied.

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Price Chart for Thursday, July, 2, 2026

What makes this week's news so important is that it directly challenges that critique. Yes, Tesla still isn't offering full unsupervised autonomy on any of its cars, and there's still a long way to go before robotaxis are a mass-market reality. But rolling out a meaningful FSD upgrade to millions of its cars is a real step forward, and it starts to translate the multi-year investment in autonomy into visible product progress. That's exactly the kind of proof point that helps justify the triple-digit multiple investors have been paying.

It also reinforces the company's broader strategic picture. Amid accelerating robotaxi ambitions, ongoing Optimus development, and a potential merger with the newly public SpaceX NASDAQ: SPCX, Tesla is beginning to build a more coherent narrative about what it wants to be over the next decade. The FSD rollout is the latest piece of that puzzle.

The Analyst Community Is Warming Up Again

Tesla Stock Forecast Today

12-Month Stock Price Forecast:
$403.07
-5.23% Downside
Hold
Based on 45 Analyst Ratings
Current Price$425.30
High Forecast$600.00
Average Forecast$403.07
Low Forecast$25.28
Tesla Stock Forecast Details

Backing up the improving mood is a fresh wave of analyst commentary that's been quietly turning constructive. Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating on Tesla this week, as did TD Cowen.

To be sure, none of this makes Tesla a risk-free investment. The path from here still involves absorbing near-term challenges, and the stock's price-to-earnings ratio remains eye-watering by traditional measures.

But for investors who believe Tesla's long-term thesis rests on autonomy, robotics, and integration with the broader Musk ecosystem, this week has delivered the clearest proof yet that the pieces are starting to fall into place. With the price action finally singing the same tune as the underlying story, this rally may be just beginning.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tesla Right Now?

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

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While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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Sam Quirke
About The Author

Sam Quirke

Contributing Author

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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tesla (TSLA)
2.7899 of 5 stars		$425.301.1%N/A390.18Hold$403.07
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