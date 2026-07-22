Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE $SAP

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,387 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,607 shares during the quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in SAP were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bayban acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SAP by 758.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 641.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the software maker's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 83.8% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 147 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on SAP from $257.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Santander raised shares of SAP from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SAP from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $270.83.

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SAP Price Performance

SAP opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $148.06 and a 1 year high of $307.66. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $166.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SAP SE will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

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