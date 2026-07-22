Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% in the first quarter. Marin Bay Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. now owns 1,559 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 385,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $104,409,000 after acquiring an additional 162,982 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 76,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 59,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 3.5%

NYSE:UNH opened at $436.19 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $461.62. The company has a market capitalization of $396.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $406.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $1.44. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $112.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $455.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

UnitedHealth was upgraded to , signaling improving earnings expectations and adding to bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to $516 and reiterated an Overweight rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Article Title

JPMorgan raised its price target on UNH to and reiterated an rating, reinforcing the view that the stock still has meaningful upside after its recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s strong Q2 performance , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Article Title

Several articles highlighted UnitedHealth’s , including better-than-expected earnings, raised guidance, and a larger share buyback authorization, all of which support the bullish case. Positive Sentiment: Reports framed UNH as a defensive healthcare leader benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Article Title

Reports framed UNH as a benefiting from market rotation away from AI stocks, with analysts also calling it a strong momentum name and a stable dividend pick. Neutral Sentiment: The House passed a bill focused on provider accountability and fraud prevention in federal health programs; the article noted UNH could be affected by tighter oversight, but the near-term stock impact is unclear. Article Title

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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