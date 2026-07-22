Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 681.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 5.7%

NYSE DELL opened at $403.55 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $261.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day moving average is $378.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 89,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC upgraded Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dell Technologies to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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