Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,970.33.

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ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,801.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $683.48 and a 1-year high of $1,999.96. The company has a market cap of $708.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,741.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,513.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 41.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. ASML's payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Trending Headlines about ASML

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

Further Reading

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