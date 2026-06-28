Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $230.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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