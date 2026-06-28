Go Pro
→ Millionaire trader who went 13-for-13 on Trump in 2025 now turns his attention to Elon. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Corning logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Adams Diversified Equity Fund initiated a new position in Corning during the first quarter, buying 36,300 shares valued at about $4.94 million.
  • Corning’s latest quarterly results topped expectations, with EPS of $0.70 and revenue of $4.34 billion, while revenue rose 18.1% year over year. The company also issued Q2 guidance of $0.73 to $0.77 EPS.
  • Corning announced a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share, and analysts remain broadly positive overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy despite some mixed price-target changes.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,300 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock opened at $223.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $230.50.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total value of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,371,500.38. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock valued at $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corning from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Corning from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $120.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Corning (NYSE:GLW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Corning Right Now?

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
tc pixel
Millionaire trader who went 13-for-13 on Trump in 2025 now turns his attention to Elon.
Millionaire trader who went 13-for-13 on Trump in 2025 now turns his attention to Elon.
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
MDA Space Targets US Defense Market With $620M Acquisition
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 25, 2026
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
Micron’s Sudden Plunge May Be an AI Buying Chance
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 23, 2026
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
Rocket Lab's NASA Win Tests Key Support After Sharp Pullback
By Ryan Hasson | June 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
3 Stocks to Buy Before the Big Data Center Boom
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Next Tech Boom Is Optics (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines