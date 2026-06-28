Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Acquires New Position in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $505,672,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $480,332,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock worth $403,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,682 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,017,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company's stock.

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Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $137.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $110.81 and a one year high of $147.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,743 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.40, for a total value of $4,254,831.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,701,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,481,113,204. This represents a 0.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $306,575.17. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,763.30. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,005,339 shares of company stock worth $273,061,091. Company insiders own 27.21% of the company's stock.

Key Airbnb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Airbnb this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC cut Airbnb from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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