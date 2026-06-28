Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $11.54 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 29,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Crown worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Crown by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Crown by 7.7% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $116.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Crown's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Crown's payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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