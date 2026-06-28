Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $22.61 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lowered its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,300 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after selling 28,300 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $15,729,142,000 after buying an additional 1,670,761 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 113,456,376 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $9,270,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903,021 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,936,203 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $3,906,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,094,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,509,042 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $1,911,301,000 after acquiring an additional 297,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

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Key Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. US Capital Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $76.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.19 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.Uber Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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