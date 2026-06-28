Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. $VST

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,500 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,588,784 shares of the company's stock worth $6,709,519,000 after acquiring an additional 390,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,474,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,657,891,000 after purchasing an additional 432,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,965,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,441,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $746,729,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 0.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,572,642 shares of the company's stock worth $895,872,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,600. This trade represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,714 shares in the company, valued at $12,021,380. The trade was a 8.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 41,588 shares of company stock valued at $6,739,227 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $163.69 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.37. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $132.66 and a 12 month high of $219.82. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $230.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

See Also

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