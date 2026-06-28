Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Invests $7.50 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,700 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $7,503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a new Space Force/MUOS defense contract worth up to $2 billion, adding to its government and space backlog and providing a longer-term revenue stream. Article Title

Boeing won a new Space Force/MUOS defense contract worth up to $2 billion, adding to its government and space backlog and providing a longer-term revenue stream. Positive Sentiment: The EU extended its suspension of retaliatory tariffs in the Boeing-Airbus dispute, reducing the risk of fresh trade pressure on Boeing’s commercial airplane business. Article Title

The EU extended its suspension of retaliatory tariffs in the Boeing-Airbus dispute, reducing the risk of fresh trade pressure on Boeing’s commercial airplane business. Positive Sentiment: Boeing also announced a new cybersecurity-focused SkyGuard service partnership with CYVIATION, a small but constructive sign of product expansion in aviation services. Article Title

Boeing also announced a new cybersecurity-focused SkyGuard service partnership with CYVIATION, a small but constructive sign of product expansion in aviation services. Neutral Sentiment: Comments from Boeing leadership about ongoing ETOPS testing and the 777X suggest there is still “a lot of work to do,” reinforcing that certification and execution risks remain. Article Title

Comments from Boeing leadership about ongoing ETOPS testing and the 777X suggest there is still “a lot of work to do,” reinforcing that certification and execution risks remain. Negative Sentiment: A Boeing 777 freighter’s extremely low flyover in Texas drew criticism from pilots, creating another headline that could remind investors of operational and safety scrutiny around the brand. Article Title

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $261.61.

View Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.94 and a 200-day moving average of $223.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.77 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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