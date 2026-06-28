Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,700 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 1.5% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.'s holdings in Lam Research were worth $43,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $26,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company's stock.

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Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $379.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.85. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $90.93 and a one year high of $409.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $313.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $425.00 price target on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Lam Research from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $334.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 18,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $4,635,893.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 66,129 shares in the company, valued at $16,872,153.06. This represents a 21.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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