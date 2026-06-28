Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,200 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $14,069,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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More Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an Overweight rating with a $274 price target , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside.

KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an rating with a , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to $23.07 per share and FY2028 to $23.37 per share , while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to and FY2028 to , while keeping a rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits.

KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research did cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.47, indicating some near-term softness even as longer-dated forecasts improved.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nucor from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $227.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 25th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $266.92.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $2,282,503.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares in the company, valued at $14,213,875.68. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.46, for a total transaction of $2,729,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 97,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,294,187.90. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock worth $18,963,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $239.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.86 and a 200-day moving average of $194.80. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $270.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Nucor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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